Valley Metro limits bus passengers to nine during COVID-19 concerns

Roanoke's Valley Metro bus line will limit its capacity to nine passengers at a time during the concern around the coronavirus.

According to a release Tuesday, the City of Roanoke says this new number will be effective Thursday, April 9. Additional buses will be used, as available, to assist with the capacity. To allow for this availability, peak-hour service will be suspended.

Fixed route buses are set to run on an hourly schedule during the service day, with the Starline Trolley operating every 15 minutes. Smartway will resume its normal schedule.

The city directs anyone with questions to contact Kevin Price, General Manager of Valley Metro, at 982-2222.

