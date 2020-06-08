Valley Metro raises maximum bus passenger capacity to 15 beginning Tuesday

Valley Metro is preparing to help more people move about our hometowns beginning Tuesday, June 9.

According to Valley Metro, a maximum of 15 will now be allowed to board a bus. Passengers were previously limited to nine earlier during the pandemic. People are asked to observe the same guidelines set forth by the Governor when it comes to reasons for leaving your home. Face coverings or masks are required of all passengers while riding the bus.

The front doors of buses will be used for entry while keeping the rear doors available for exit. All Valley Metro vehicles can accommodate riders looking for options that are ADA accessible.

Staff will be keeping watch over each bus to maintain a safe environment. An extended ride on any one route by a passenger will not be allowed.

Valley Metro offices are available for questions or concerns at 540-982-2222.

