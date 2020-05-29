Valley Metro releases rendering of new transit transfer station

Around 1,500 people take 1.9 million trips per year on Roanoke’s Valley Metro buses.

Many of those riders pass through the downtown transit transfer station to be able to access all of the routes provided.

And soon, their trips could be getting a major upgrade.

“It’s an effort to enhance public transportation, make it an option for everyone to enjoy,” said Kevin Price, Valley Metro's General Manager.

Valley Metro and architect Spectrum Design have released renderings for a brand-new $9.8 million transfer station set to be built at 301 Salem Avenue, across from the Transportation Museum.

The project will be funded through the city’s capital improvement budget and grant funding, and will replace the more-than-30-year-old Campbell Court location.

“Our current Campbell Court Transfer Center has served us well and we think it’s time to provide something new, something exciting, something that even new customers will want to try," said Price.

The new station, which will also serve Greyhound riders, will have an open-air waiting area for passengers and more efficient bus bays.

“The buses can operate independently, so they don’t have to wait for one to pull out and then the other one, so it gives a more reliable service,” said Price

Before the project moves forward, community members will have a chance to provide feedback on the design plans.

“This is an opportunity through public input to get that feedback and to build something that we can use 40 years from now,” said Price.

If you’d like to provide feedback on the plans, you can email communityengagement@roanokeva.gov with the subject line "ROANOKE TRANSIT TRANSFER STATION."

The city has not yet announced a timetable for construction.

