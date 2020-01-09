Valley Metro requests new bus shelter for riders in Roanoke City

A new bus shelter could service riders in Roanoke City.

WDBJ7 photo

Valley Metro has asked Roanoke City Council for a permit for the shelter.

It would be placed at the bus stop near the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road and Shenandoah Avenue.

If approved, it will be the first shelter built in that area.

"On a typical day, you can see 10 or more people at a time at the bus stop between this side of the road and the opposite side of the road. So, it’s always somebody that’s getting in and off the bus," said Pamela Russell, franchise owner for Liberty Tax Services, which is in an adjacent shopping center.

Russell also says she believes a shelter would bring more foot traffic to her business.

City Council will examine and vote on the proposal January 21.

