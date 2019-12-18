Valley Metro rolls out new downtown trolleys

This week, Valley Metro rolled out four new trolleys in the Star City.

The new and improved trolleys come in two colors, a vibrant red and green.

The trolleys are also now more accessible than before with only one step to get on and off.

Kevin Price, General Manager of Valley Metro, said, "The trolleys bring the opportunity to ride transit for free- and it also gives you the opportunity to shop downtown and just participate in the downtown life so that's what we are excited about."

You can view a list of all of the trolleys' stops at ValleyMetro.com.

