Valley Metro temporarily offering fare-free service

Valley Metro announced it will temporarily offer free fare, but asks passengers to adhere to a few rules.

Beginning Friday, March 27 through at least April 24, Valley Metro will suspend fare collections on all transit services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, passengers are asked to practice social distancing and observe the following:

Only travel for essential needs.

Limit interaction with the bus operator, with the exception being in case of emergency.

No extended rides on one transit route will be permitted. Valley Metro staff will be closely monitoring each transit bus in order to maintain a safe environment.

Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders will be able to exchange their valid/active transit bus pass for a new pass. Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders receiving a new pass should not activate the new pass until after the fare-free service period has expired.

For questions or concerns, call Valley Metro at 540-982-2222. Staff will also be available to help at the Campbell Court Transfer Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

