Valley Metro temporarily offering fare-free service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)- Valley Metro announced it will temporarily offer free fare, but asks passengers to adhere to a few rules.
Beginning Friday, March 27 through at least April 24, Valley Metro will suspend fare collections on all transit services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time, passengers are asked to practice social distancing and observe the following:
- Only travel for essential needs.
Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders will be able to exchange their valid/active transit bus pass for a new pass. Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders receiving a new pass should not activate the new pass until after the fare-free service period has expired.
For questions or concerns, call Valley Metro at 540-982-2222. Staff will also be available to help at the Campbell Court Transfer Center.
