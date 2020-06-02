Valley View Mall closed Tuesday due to potential protests

Valley View Mall will be closed Tuesday, June 2, due to potential protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

The public information officer for the Roanoke Police Department told WDBJ7 they "received information that there could be potential civil unrest in the Valley View area."

This is not specific to the mall, but to the whole area. RPD says they are notifying business owners as a courtesy, but it's up to individual businesses on how they wish to proceed.

A spokesperson with CBL Properties said the decision to close the mall was made after they received information about the potential protests.

