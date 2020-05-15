Valley View Mall opens, some stores remain closed while customers browse

While many stores are not yet open, the ones that are are making changes to the way we go shopping.

For Audra Matteo, today's shopping outing was, in essence, divine.

"Heaven, I've been stuck in the house for ages now. So it was amazing. I feel like I'm living again!"

Living for the little things. "We got a shirt and a mug!"

It is a chance to get their hands on items, like pre-sanitized diamonds. "It was exciting. It was wonderful!" The associates at Finks Jewelers say they're wearing masks, cleaning countertops and carefully cleaning jewelry anyone tries on. They're extra steps Charlene Husdon says they're happy to take.

"There's not one that is not glad to be back in the store." Back in a store where treasures come in little boxes.

Or big boxes.

Or boxes never opened before. "Well if you wanna stay pushin you've got to think outside the box."

The owner of Tailgaters United says he's turned to grill delivery and set up and hyper-local team gear as a way to sustain his business. "Not having March Madness and then being closed April and then you know half of May, it's going to be hard to dig out of that."

He is looking forward to Father's Day - to help score the wins he's missed out on. "Without the NCAA championship, there is no champion. So we're still pushing the fact that UVA is still the champion."

While not all stores are back in business, he hopes the open doors can help keep him and others in the game. "You know we appreciate any support we can get."

The mall is opening under modified hours during the weekdays from 11 to 7, and Sundays from 12 through 6. And yes, expect face masks, social distancing and plenty of hand sanitizer.

