Valley View Mall retailers prepare to reopen Friday

The nearly empty parking lot at Roanoke’s Valley View Mall could look quite different by the end of the week.

The mall is set to reopen Friday morning with safety restrictions in place.

“We’re looking forward to allowing our retailers to reopen their stores and we’re looking forward to welcoming the public back, but we also want everybody to know that the health of the community is definitely top of mind," said Stacey Keating, the Senior Director of Public Relations with CBL Properties, Valley View's parent company.

As you enter the mall, you are greeted by signs promoting social distancing and asking sick customers not to enter.

The mall will have limited hours for the foreseeable future (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday), tables at the food court will be spread out, some common areas will be closed, and extra cleaning will take place.

“If what we’ve seen in other markets is any indication, then we will have a handful of retailers that choose to reopen on Friday when the mall reopens and then others will gradually reopen over the next several days after that,” said Keating.

One shop that will be open Friday is ‘A Little Bit Hippy’ – just looking a little different than before this pandemic, according to owner Heidi Bundy.

“No hugging or invasion of personal space, which is kind of hard for a hippie shop, because we want to hug and love on everybody," said Bundy.

Bundy's employees are excited to get back to work, but they are not quite sure what to expect this weekend.

“People are scared, there’s been a lot of effect on peoples’ fear, and that’s not something that people come back from very easily, so we are trying to go into the weekend without having a whole lot of expectations," said Bundy.

Before heading to Valley View this weekend, it's a good idea to check and see which stores will be open.

