Valley View Mall set to reopen Friday

Roanoke's Valley View Mall is set to reopen Friday, May 15.

The mall shut down in March due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, and "non-essential" businesses that couldn't properly observe social distancing and other safety measures were told to close for the time being.

With COVID-19 numbers leveling off in Virginia, Governor Northam has given the go-ahead for a Phase One of reopening the commonwealth's economy beginning May 15

The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A statement from mall management says, "We have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy."

