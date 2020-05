The Target at 4737 Valley View Blvd in Roanoke has served their final customer at 7:25 p.m. Saturday ahead of the usual 9 p.m. closing due to information received by store management regarding a potential situation related to the day's protests in Roanoke.

The move was precautionary to keep customers and employees safe.

