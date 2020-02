A vehicle overturned Sunday in the Boones Mill Road area of Alean Road in Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Public Safety, the driver was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The call reporting the accident came in at 8:19 p.m. Sunday night. No roads were block in the incident.

State Police is reviewing the case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.