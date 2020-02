An unoccupied vehicle was hit by a Norfolk Southern train Monday night in Henry County.

State Police responded around 7 p.m. to the area near 1455 Philpott Drive, where a vehicle was stuck on the tracks, according to a release. The driver of the vehicle was not in the vehicle and not injured.

The vehicle was moved into a nearby creek from the train's impact.

