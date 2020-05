Roanoke Fire-EMS has not determined the cause of a hazardous materials fire Friday.

Crewws responded to the 1100 block of Industry Ave. SE for a report of a structure fire shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the department, crews found flames coming from a vehicle with hazardous materials in it. No injuries were reported, and crews say there is no further threat to the community.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.