Vendors return in Wuhan as China prepares virus memorial

Sidewalk vegetable markets are reopening in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began as residents prepare for a weekend memorial for health workers and others who died in the outbreak.

Authorities are easing controls that kept Wuhan’s 11 million at home for two months but many shops still are closed. Merchants wearing face masks and gloves sell pork, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables to shoppers who had relied on online grocery vendors or government-organized food deliveries.

A nationwide three minutes of silence is planned on Saturday in honor of people who died of the virus, including doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been declared martyrs.