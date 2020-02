Comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform in Roanoke as part of a new international tour, playing the Berglund Center March 22.

He will have with him his cohorts Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, as well as the newest addition, “Larry,” the President’s personal advisor.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.