Venus reaches its peak this week

Venus is often called the evening "star." It is commonly visible during the evening hours and is the second brightest object in our sky.

What makes Venus so special this week? The answer is not only its location, but its also the phase Venus is in.

Like the moon, Venus has phases as it rotates around the sun. The maximum phase that is visible is a crescent phase, or 25% of the planet is illuminated. It will be in this crescent phase and closest to Earth this week.

Venus will be at its brightest Monday evening at 9. All you need to do is step outside and look to the West; it will be just below a crescent moon. The best part is that the weather will cooperate with mostly clear skies.

