Veteran and Lynchburg native put to rest

An 89-year-old veteran and Lynchburg native who stood at more than 4,000 funerals in the Honor Guard was the one laid to rest Friday.

Friends and family of Maurice Millner shared the same sentiment at his funeral: they were focusing on his life, not his death. They say he honored his country, so now it's time to honor him.

"We got people from all over the state here, people that have worked with him, that have known him, they have come to honor him," Michael Gogan, Sergeant at Arms for the American Legion Post 16 Honor Guard, said.

He served on the American Legion Post 16 Honor Guard with Millner.

"He was the epitome of the good citizen," Gogan said.

The two stood side by side at many funerals, but not this one.

"I'd much rather to stand next to him then over him; I'm sad that he's gone," he said.

Millner stood at more than 4,000 funerals, even when it wasn't so easy for him.

"He'd even come out to do honor for our fallen heroes when he was so sick that he could hardly stand it; he'd come out and participate in the honor guard, and I think that's why everyone respects him so much and love him," Otto Davis, Post Commander of the American Legion Post 16, said.

"Whenever you'd call him to do a funeral, he'd never say no, he was always proud to join us," Johnny Jones, another member of the American Legion Post 16 Honor Guard, said.

In addition to his 67 years as a member of the American Legion, Millner was a Korean War veteran and volunteer firefighter. At his funeral Friday, he was remembered for his service, his likable personality, and his dancing.

"He never met a stranger, no one was ever a stranger to that man, if he seen you he'd walk up to you and talk to you in a heartbeat," Davis said.

American Legion Members say they came together at Millner's funeral in grief, but also hope.

