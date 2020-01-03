Veteran deputies promoted as new Bedford County sheriff assumes office

Veteran law enforcement officers are assuming new roles at the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Newly-elected Sheriff Mike Miller officially took over the office Wednesday. Miller has been with the department for 35 years and, just as he was promoted from within, he decided to do the same for his new command staff. He appointed three new captains, along with a handful of lieutenants and sergeants, from within his own ranks.

Former field operations lieutenant Kyle Williams has assumed the rank of captain over the administrative division of the sheriff's office. Williams started his career in law enforcement in 1997.

Jon Wilkes, who most recently served as lieutenant of Bedford County's criminal investigations unit, is now captain of the department's operations division.

Taking command of the county's community services division is Kevin Hatcher. He was promoted to the rank of captain after serving as sergeant of the animal control unit.

"On the first day when I started running, I promised that I would promote from within because of the wonderful men and women who work for this office," Miller told WDBJ7 Friday.

Also assuming new ranks within the department are lieutenants Shannon Zimmerman and Rick Baldwin, who previously served as sergeants. Chris Wimmer, Scott Arney, Kyle Marks, Chris Brown, Sonny Daniels, Allison Key, and David Bishop were also promoted to new leadership roles, while Captain Michael Harmony and Lieutenant Wendy Whorley maintained their current positions. Previous captains Tim Hayden and Kevin Adams elected to retire from the department at the end of 2019.

Promotions at the department were celebrated Friday morning with a pinning ceremony at the CVCC Bedford Campus.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.