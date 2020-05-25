Veterans host Memorial Day ceremony in Roanoke

The ceremony may have looked different, but the message was clear, our fallen military members will not be forgotten.

Normally, a crowd of 100 people gather at Lee Plaza in Roanoke for an annual Memorial Day ceremony.

This year it was an informal affair organized by local veterans.

Despite the pandemic, they wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the brave men and women that died serving our country.

"I hope all Americans remember the true meaning of this day. You know all the things we normally do are important, getting together with friends and family, but this is the true meaning of this day," Organizer Dan Karnes said.

The group laid a wreath down in front of the war memorial and shared a few names of people they knew who died in combat.

