Vice President Joe Biden makes final pitch to New Hampshire voters

Hours before the first voters in the nation cast ballots in the 2020 race for the presidency, former Vice President Joe Biden sits down for a one-on-one interview.

Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden discusses his final push to swing New Hampshire Primary voters with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura. (Source: Gray DC)

In his final outreach to New Hampshire voters, Biden touted himself as the best-positioned candidate to unseat Donald Trump. He said issues like his record on gun control, health care, and the environment are winning over swing voters.

But, Biden has conceded he may not get the result he wants in New Hampshire. Unlike in past cycles though, he said a poor showing won't sink his chances given he remains at or near the top in national polling.

You can watch the interview in the video tab above.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.