Victim taken to hospital after dump truck turns over in Clifton Forge

A victim of a dump truck accident was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday after crews freed him from the overturned vehicle.

According to the Clifton Forge Rescue Squad, rescue crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to a report of a motor vehicle accident along I-64 in Alleghany County. Officials found a dump truck on its side with heavy damage and one victim under entrapment.

A long extrication process to free the victim ensued before they were ultimately freed, treated and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Multiple Clifton Forge emergency units reported to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.