Victim's body found in car with apparent gunshot wound Tuesday in Henry County

A victim's body was found in a vehicle along Erwin St. Tuesday with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials from both the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Martinsville Police Department responded to a 911 call they received shortly before noon.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, they believe an altercation may have began further down the road and led the victim to crash into a chainlink fence while succumbing to his injuries

The victim's body will be taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Copyright 20202 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.