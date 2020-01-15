Vigil held for woman killed in Henry County murder-suicide

Dozens of people gathered at St. Johns Baptist Church in Henry County to remember Na'Jada Joyce Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner confirmed that Joyce was shot while in a car on Route 220 in Henry County. The Medical Examiner also confirmed that the man she was with, Jalen Millner, had shot himself.

Both were dead when police found them inside a crashed Nissan Altima.

According to her obituary, Joyce was a 2018 graduate of Magna Vista High School, and a current student at Patrick Henry Community College when she died.

