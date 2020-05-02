Vinton Farmers' Market opens with changes due to COVID-19

Opening weekend for the Vinton Farmers' Market is in full swing. An owner of the main vendor on the market, Gabino Ruedo, says this season, they're running the market with changes due to COVID-19.

Only one customer can be in the market at a time, others have to wait. Also, the owner has to pick out the produce for the customer. He has to wear gloves and change them after every exchange. But Ruedo says it's important to keep the market open for him and his customers.

"This my living, it's the way I make money and support my family, and I know it's kind of dangerous, but I think having some precautions, we should be okay," Ruedo said.

He says he is hopeful the warmer weather will bring more customers out.