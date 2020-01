Vinton Police Chief Tom Foster has been nominated by President Trump to serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

US Marshals' duties include protecting federal judges, as well as other court officials, witnesses, jurors and prisons. and catching federal fugitives.

The next step is confirmation by the United States Senate. Foster believes that should take place sometime at the end of January.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.