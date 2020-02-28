Vinton Police Department partners with Ring Inc.

The Vinton Police Department has partnered with the Ring Inc. doorbell company to help reduce crime. They have joined the Neighbors by Ring app, which allows the police department to let neighbors know about real-time crime and safety events.

The Neighbors by Ring App also allows users to 'see something, share something' directly with Vinton Police.

You do not need Ring devices to take part. Anyone with a camera system can upload content to the app.

"If somebody has something happening around there house or something, it allows us to be able to step in and see a situation for what it is and seek additional information for that," Christopher Froeschl, a Sergeant for the Vinton Police Department, said.

To download, you can text "stay safe" to 555888. Remember if you see something share something and report it to the Vinton Police at 540-983-0617.

