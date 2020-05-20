Vinton cancels annual Independence Day fireworks

The Town of Vinton announced Wednesday this year’s Fourth of July activities would be canceled.

This includes the annual fireworks display and all other planned events for the Independence Day Celebration.

The town says the decision was made following careful consideration of the public’s well-being and Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order limiting large gatherings.

The town has also decided not to grant any permits for street closures or stage rentals for community events, concerts or festivals during June.

Future community events scheduled for the summer and fall will be considered once the restriction on large social gatherings is lifted when Virginia enters Phase Three of reopening.

“It is with deep regret that the Town must cancel our beloved July 4th Fireworks show,” stated Barry Thompson, town manager. “However, we feel that it is our duty as the local government to set the example for our community and protect our citizens, employees and volunteers. We look forward to hosting the event again in 2021, when hopefully the COVID-19 concerns have been fully resolved.”

