Vinton community remembers First Aid Crew member Doug Adams

The Vinton community came together Monday morning at Oakey's Vinton Chapel for the funeral of Doug Adams, who served on the Vinton Town Council and Vinton First Aid Crew. He died from health issues at the age of 70.

Family and friends of Doug Adams described him as funny, humble and caring. His loss--not taken lightly. The Vinton Mayor shared with WDBJ7 why so many people loved Adams.

"A lot of people loved Doug because he loved people and he loved serving people," Brad Grose, Vinton Town Mayor, said.

Adams served in the past on Vinton Town Council, when he became close friends with Mayor Grose.

"Doug was very committed to the town of Vinton and to the community in general, he loved people and just had a desire to help everyone," he added.

Their friendship encouraged Mayor Grose to say a few words at Adams's funeral.

"I can almost hear Doug say that, as he always did. Now Mayor, just a few words," Mayor Grose laughed.

Adams also served on the Vinton First Aid Crew almost 49 years, acting as treasurer, captain, and chief.

"I was drawn in by him and will always remember his laugh as well as his kindness. Since day one, Doug was always supportive of me and encouraging of me," Wayne Guffey, Chief of Vinton First Aid Crew, said.

While there were many laughs at the funeral from the stories shared about Adams, there were also many tears.

"Doug, today as you make your final journey home, may the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be at your back, may the sun shine warm on your face," Tom Philpott, Second Lieutenant with Vinton First Aid Crew, said.

Adams's public service extended to the Vinton Lions Club, a group committed to raising money for the community.

"His contributions to Vinton are beyond measure. Thank you Doug, and thank you family for sharing Doug with us," Mayor Grose said.

Adams is survived by his two kids. His wife Brenda, died just 5 months ago.

