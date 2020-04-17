Vinton fabric manufacturer sends 60,000 yards of PPE fabric to Arizona hospital

Vinton fabric manufacturer Precision Fabrics Group is supplying personal protective fabric to healthcare workers not just here at home, but all across the country.

The company’s latest shipment was 60,000 yards of PPE fabric for medical gowns to Dignity Health in Arizona.

Dignity is the fifth largest hospital organization in the country.

PFG prepared the 7,000 pounds of fabric in Vinton in just five days and shipped it to its Greensboro, North Carolina plant, where the Arizona National Guard flew a cargo plane to pick it up.

“This is a huge change in the healthcare industry, huge change, and to be able to do that, to be able to turn 60,000 yards of fabric around in five days in the textile industry, is literally unheard of, so we couldn’t be prouder of the people that work in this company,” said PFG Vinton plant manager Mike Maust.

Maust says the 40 miles worth of fabric will be enough for tens of thousands of hospital gowns.

