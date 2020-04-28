Vinton man sentenced on federal drug charges

A second defendant in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced in federal court on drug conspiracy charges.

In a hearing Tuesday, Jon DeBord, 29, of Vinton, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison. In January 2020, DeBord pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Two other people were named in the indictment as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy. Daniel Augusto Rosa-Suarez of Arlington, Texas, was sentenced to 324 months in prison in February 2020, and Robert Luis Gray Osborne is scheduled for trial in August 2020.

According to court documents, the defendants conspired to traffic large quantities of crystal ice methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia for redistribution. In Virginia, the organization operated primarily in Smyth County and the Harrisonburg area from August 26, 2016, through May 25, 2018.

This case is one in a series of indictments stemming from a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy ring operating primarily in the Smyth County area. 20 defendants have been charged in federal court in connection with the investigation.

“The methamphetamine trade has ravaged communities across Southwest Virginia for too long,” Cullen said. “Reducing the meth trade is a top priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to identify the individuals responsible for importing and distributing this deadly substance and put them in federal prison.”

“Methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous drug that can have devastating effects on communities,” said Herring. “My office remains committed to our partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local level to prosecute those who endanger our communities by trafficking this drug.”

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Bristol, with help from the Smyth County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Other agencies were involved, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon Police Department, Rockingham County RUSH Drug Task Force, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department, Bessemer, Alabama Police Department, Virginia Department of Corrections and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

