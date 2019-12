The Vinton Volunteer Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Thursday.

About 11 a.m., crews were called to the 1000 block of Eddy Street. There was heavy smoke and fire, and crews contained the fire to the front half of the structure.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which is still under investigation to determine a cause.

Crews headed to the fire from the Southside station were delayed by a train rolling through town.