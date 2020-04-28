Vinton signs contract with developers to redevelop Gish Mill property

A new deal approved by Vinton's Town Council could lead the way for a restaurant and even a speakeasy on the site where the Gish brothers built their first mill in the late 1700s.

Vinton's Gish Mill property is so important to the town, it's even been designed into the town seal. But since 2015, the 1.15-acre site along Glade Creek has been largely empty. The town bought it from the Holdren Family, which ran a country store on site for many years, in 2015 for $125,000.

Now, town leaders plan to sell it for $10 and a plan for the future.

"So I know it's a really important piece for Vinton," said David Hill. "And if we can pull it off, I think it'll be a really, a fun place to go and visit. And so we're giving it all we've got to see if we can really put this piece together."

Hill, a member of the newly formed Gish Mill Davii, LLC is partnering with friend and fellow businessman David Trinkle to shape the future of the Gish Mill site.

Hill, director of the Hill Studio in Roanoke, is planning to design a space that includes a restaurant, a speakeasy, market store and several rooms that'll be rented Air BnB-style.

His partner, Trinkle - former Roanoke Vice Mayor and current owner of the local Fork restaurants - is interested in creating a space unique to Vinton that will fit in with the already successfully revitalized spots in town.

The two sent the town a proposal in November 2018 when town staff issued a request for proposal. Davii's proposal was the only one the town received, but one developed over the course of the year, taking into consideration public input.

Before they issues a request for proposals, Vinton's Economic Development Director, Richard "Pete" Peters, said the town had done some environmental assessment work, a historic review and a conceptual plan with public input.

Peters expects the project to cost about $2 million. He said two thirds of that will come from private funding, and they aim to get the remaining third paid for with grants. Those grants will include historic tax credits.

But just because Vinton signed a contract with Davii, doesn't mean change will happened immediately.

"We're not home-free," Peters said.

There will be a nine-month due diligence period in which the potential developers will work to get the funding needed and further develop the site plans. That will require much attention, Hill said, given that the site is a challenging one, situated on a flood plain.

According to Peters, in a best case scenario, they hope to start breaking ground by January 2021.

So far, the effects of the coroavirus haven't concerned Peters of the Davii group. Peters said it will allow more time for grant writing, Hill said it will allow for more planning time and Trinkle said right now, interest rates are low, which could work in their favor.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.