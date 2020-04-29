Vinton submits grant application to revitalize Cleveland neighborhood

A neighborhood in Vinton is closer to a nearly $3 million makeover.

The Town of Vinton has submitted a grant proposal for the Cleveland neighborhood next to downtown. The town council approved that application at a meeting earlier this month.

Vinton's Economic Development Director, Richard "Pete" Peters, said the homes along and near Cleveland and Cedar Avenues are among the oldest in town.

He said the Community Redevelopment Grant could help with with housing improvements, utility upgrades and flood mitigation.

It would also help relocate people whose homes would be demolished and turned into green space.

"There are, I believe, 11 structures that are in the flood way in that general corridor," he explained. "And so these grant funds allow us to relocate the current residents, it actually provides them with relocation assistance for nearly two years."

Depending on how much grant funding is approved, Peters said they could start work as early as next year. The grant would also help with storm water issues and sidewalk improvements