Vinton's PFG supplies fabric for medical protective equipment

With Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order in effect, life in the Town of Vinton is moving slowly.

But inside two buildings, it’s anything but.

One is the local health department, and the other is Precision Fabrics Group.

“This is a life-saving endeavor that we’re in a position to make a huge contribution to,” said plant manager Mike Maust.

PFG’s Vinton plant has been making highly-specialized fabrics for big-name corporations like Boeing and Sikorsky Aircraft since 1988.

For years they’ve also been making personal protective equipment, or PPE, for the medical field.

Now, they are on the front lines of the fight against the https://www.wdbj7.com/search/?sType=tm&searchKeywords=Coronavirus.

“It’s one thing to have a job where you go and you clock in and you clock out and forget about it, it’s another thing to have a job where you literally are changing the world and you’re saving lives and we are absolutely doing that,” said Maust.

The 200-or-so associates at PFG Vinton have made nearly two million yards of PPE gown fabric since the pandemic began.

The fabric goes from Vinton, to their plant in Greensboro, NC to be finished and dyed before it is sent to another company to be cut, sewn, and shipped to hospitals across the country.

“We’ve been making these products for many, many, many years, this COVID-19 crisis sort of has put us on the map and gotten peoples’ attention,” said Maust.

In order to keep their essential operation going, PFG has taken several safety precautions, from social distancing of workers, to taking each employee’s temperature each day, to banning all visitors at the plant.

“It’s imperative that we stay healthy, our folks stay healthy, and we can keep this operation up and running to support our government’s fight on COVID-19,” said Maust.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.