Virginia 30 Day Fund helps more than 100 businesses

A non-profit just a few weeks old is marking a milestone as it makes a difference.

The Virginia 30 Day Fund has provided forgivable loans of up to $3000 to more than 100 businesses across the Commonwealth.

That number includes at least nine in our part of Virginia.

"It's exhilarating, and hard and heartbreaking, but hopeful all at the same time," said Pete Snyder. "And you know this is just the beginning. I hope and expect that we're going to be funding hundreds more small businesses that are struggling across Virginia."

Snyder said the non-profit has raised more than $650,000 in just two weeks.

But he also told us more than 1700 businesses have pending applications.

For more information on how to contribute or apply for help, click on the following link:

Virginia 30 Day Fund

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.