Virginia ABC allowing businesses to sell alcohol through pickup, delivery

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is adjusting licensing regulations in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Virginia ABC is now allowing businesses such as restaurants, eat-in establishments with on-premise privileges to sell wine or beer in sealed containers for curbside pickup or delivery to customers’ homes without needing a delivery permit.

“In order for licensed businesses to use this feature, both curbside pickup and delivery must be facilitated by a customer’s electronic order either online, over the phone or through an app,” Virginia ABC said in a release.

Licensees with off-premise privileges, including breweries, farm wineries and wineries can also sell curbside or delivery without special permits. Distilleries may deliver products to customers seated in their vehicles on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery.

“Licensees may use third-party delivery services to deliver wine or beer on their behalf, but must have a written contract with the vendor specifying terms,” Virginia ABC said.

The changes will remain in effect during the state of emergency or by extension granted by Virginia ABC.

