Virginia AG petition hopes to help with utilities during state of emergency

Virginia’s Attorney General is filing an emergency petition to help people keep their lights on while the Commonwealth is in a state of emergency.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed the petition with the State Corporation Commission to prevent utility disconnections for non-payment and suspend late charges.

“We’re in an emergency here, and utilities shouldn’t be able to cut off Virginians’ water, power, and gas at the same time we’re asking them to stay home to prevent the spread of this virus,” Herring said.

The temporary suspension is important for hourly wage earners who will most likely lose income because of business closures and social distancing efforts, he said.

The temporary suspension of service disconnections hopes to help maintain public health and safety measures.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.