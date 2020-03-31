Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring targets price gouging

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says his office is taking steps to discourage price gouging during the coronavirus emergency.

On Tuesday, Herring said warning letters had gone out to 42 businesses. He said complaints came in from across the Commonwealth, including some from southwest Virginia.

"Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous people out there who will take advantage of these type of situations," Herring told WDBJ7. "And consumers should know that the law is out there to protect them and to call and let us know if they think they are paying way too much for a necessary supply."

The Attorney General's Office has received more than 250 complaints, and Herring encourages Virginians to reach out if they believe a business is violating the state's law against price gouging.

Virginia Attorney General's Office

