Virginia Baptist Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020 in Lynchburg

The unknown often comes with a lot of expectations. For so many, anticipation builds around those expectations on New Years Eve.

This year Amy Terry's and Barrett White's anticipation spiked just after the stroke of midnight, at 1:42 AM.

"I don't think it gets much better than new life and new beginnings and today's such a special day because it's not just the first baby of the new year but the first baby of the decade," said Diane Ludwig, a spokesperson for Centra.

Amy having a baby in 2020 was expected. The unexpected part was that baby coming 9 weeks early.

"She went from a 1 to a 5 to a 10 in no time and here's Levi," said dad, Barrett White.

Levi Austin weighs just 3 lbs and 11 ounces. He's currently in the NICU. Mom and Dad haven't had that much time with him yet.

"We haven't even gotten to the baby shower yet! He might be going to his own baby shower!" said White.

But the expectations they have for him continue to grow.

"Levi might not know it right now, but he's gonna have some swinging arms too," said White.

That includes the expectations on the couple's three-year-old boxer, Dixie.

"She loves babies. Levi will have his own bodyguard," said White.

A boy, his dog, and two doting parents - with some baseball, football, and dirt bikes thrown in to keep him busy.

