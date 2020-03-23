Virginia Beach Health District reports first COVID-19 death; state toll now seven

The Virginia Beach Health Department reported Monday afternoon the first death there of a hospitalized patient who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the commonwealth to seven.

The patient was a man in his 70s, with underlying health conditions. The cause of death was acute respiratory failure. It's not clear where he contracted coronavirus.

“It is a sad day in our city after learning a Virginia Beach resident has died of the virus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” said Virginia Beach Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”

This new case will be included in the statewide case count Tuesday at noon on the Virginia Department of Health website.

Governor closes schools, businesses as COVID-19 cases grow

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors:

Elderly and those at-risk should stay at home as much as possible; if not possible, avoid large gatherings

Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Limit travel as much as possible.

