Virginia COVID-19 cases top 20,000; 713 deaths reported

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 20,256 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That's up from 19,492 reported Monday. 899 cases are considered probable.

The number marks a 764-case increase from Monday to Tuesday, lower than the 821-case increase from Sunday to Monday.

There are 713 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, up from 684 Monday, and 2,773 people have been hospitalized. 127,938 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

