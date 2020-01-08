Virginia Career Works, City of Roanoke partner to help furloughed Norfolk Southern employees

More than 200 workers have been furloughed from Norfolk Southern’s Roanoke locations over the past 12 months.

WDBJ7 photo

Now, Virginia Career Works, the City of Roanoke, and Norfolk Southern itself are teaming to help these workers find new jobs.

“They’re railroad guys, and they’ve worked for the railroad their whole lives,” said Brad Stephens with Virginia Career Works.

Transitioning away from life on the railroad for these furloughed Norfolk Southern employees will be difficult. But Virginia Career Works and the City of Roanoke are helping to make that transition into a new career as smooth as possible.

“Hopefully this program offers that glimmer of hope that as traumatic as the event is, as disruptive as it’s going to be for them, that perhaps these programs will help them get stabilized and then move forward with some additional opportunities,” said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.

This new partnership will benefit not only furloughed Norfolk Southern employees, but also people who lost their jobs when FreightCar America and General Electric closed their Roanoke and Salem plants, respectively, last fall.

“You have a pool of really capable people here and these are people who are electricians, mechanics, welders, these are high-demand skills, very hardworking folks that I would say this is a great opportunity for them to actually gain access to some talent that they might have not otherwise had,” said Cowell.

Virginia Career Works will help place these furloughed workers in new positions in the area, train them for different types of jobs, offer short-term financial help, and even provide resources for entrepreneurship.

All this work is being funded in part by a $150,000 donation from Norfolk Southern.

“They were interested in kind of seeing how they could assist some of the folks that have been affected by the layoffs here," said Stephens. "They said ‘this seems like the right thing to do and we’re going to invest in some of those folks and help them take the next step.’”

Virginia Career Works will be hosting an informational meeting Monday for anyone who is interested in this program. It will be at 5:00 at the Jefferson Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.