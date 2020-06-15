Virginia Career Works hosts virtual career fair

Those looking for a career in healthcare could find a job this week.

Virginia Career Works - Central Region is holding a week-long virtual career fair.

They have information sessions every day that people can sign up for.

A healthcare background isn't needed for some of the jobs.

A total of six different companies are involved in the fair.

"We're trying to give those employers an opportunity, a platform where they can hire employees, meet new potential employees without necessarily putting themselves at risk or the job seeker at risk. They're able to do this 100 percent online," said Tim Saunders, business engagement and outreach coordinator.

Registering is free and open to anyone interested.

