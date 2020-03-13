Virginia Conference United Methodist Church cancels Sunday services

All Virginia Conference churches have canceled worship services for the next two Sundays.

The United Methodist Church released the order after Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency throughout the Commonwealth Thursday.

The Virginia Conference is offering other ways for worshipers to practice and show faith by telling churches to livestream services instead.

Worshipers should also remember to use good hygiene techniques like regularly washing hands, avoid touching their face, and follow recommendations from local officials, Bishop Sharma Lewis said.

To find your church's streaming platform click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.