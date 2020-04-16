Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force warns of stimulus check scams

The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force is warning the public of financial scams regarding Economic Impact Payments being distributed by the IRS.

“Fraudsters are chomping at the bit to steal your money,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, co-leader of the task force and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We have reports of criminals attempting to use various phishing techniques, including text messages, emails, and letters delivered through the mail, all attempting to steal your personal information or swindle you out of your economic impact payment. Please be vigilant. Simply put: Hang up on robocalls, do not provide your personal identifying information to anyone, and always confirm you are accessing legitimate links from IRS.gov.”

For most Americans, Economic Impact Payments will be directly deposited into bank accounts But for some people who do not utilize direct deposit, and other groups who have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check, they will receive their economic impact payment as physical checks.

“Americans will receive their economic-impact payments in one of two ways: through the mail or by direct deposit into their bank accounts,” said Thomas T. Cullen, co-leader of the task force and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. “These payments do not need to be confirmed, authorized, or activated, and you should assume that any unsolicited calls or emails from individuals or entities who claim to be associated with the IRS are fraudulent.”

Recently, IRS launched two tools: “Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here” allows quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return and, “Get My Payment” which enables taxpayers to check the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them. Both tools can be found here.

“Providing the community with knowledge about how Economic Impact Payments are being distributed and warning of potential scams is key in helping prevent taxpayers from becoming victimized,” said Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Washington, D.C. Field Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). “Taxpayers needing assistance or information regarding the economic impact payments should visit IRS.gov. When taxpayers access the tool “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here”, they will be taken from the IRS.gov site to Free File Fillable Forms, a certified IRS partner. This site is safe and secure. IRS-CI is working diligently with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal and state law enforcement partners to help protect the citizens of Virginia and our tax system.”

IRS investigators report they are working to combat scam artists trying to exploit economic impact payments and other provisions related to COVID-19. So far, the scams appear to be preying on vulnerable taxpayers who are unaware of how the payments will reach them. IRS-CI is prioritizing these types of investigations to help protect taxpayers and the tax system.

There has been an increase in phishing schemes utilizing emails, letters, texts and links. These phishing schemes are using keywords such as “Corona Virus”, “COVID-19”, and “Stimulus” in varying ways.

The Department of Justice says it "remains vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.

