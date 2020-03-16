Virginia Department of Corrections prohibits volunteers from entering its prisons

Virginia’s Department of Corrections will no longer allow volunteers to enter the state’s correctional facilities in an effort to keep the coronavirus from infecting the inmates and staff in the prisons.

All visitations to correction facilities was suspended last week; however, visitors could still set up off-site video visitations with inmates.

Offender medical transports will continue as scheduled unless an appointment is canceled by the health care provider and contractors will still be allowed to enter VADOC facilities for their jobs.

If an inmate tests positive for COVID-19 VADOC would treat the situation just like the flu and report the case to the Virginia Department of Health and lock-down the facility where the inmate tested positive.

