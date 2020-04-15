Virginia Department of Corrections to investigate Henry County inmate death

A death investigation is ongoing at the Henry County Jail after an inmate attempted to commit suicide.

On April 10, an inmate attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself with a bedsheet. Deputies responded to the cell after those working in the control room noticed a blanket had been hung up in an effort to obscure a camera’s view.

When deputies got to the cell, the inmate was unresponsive. They began life-saving measures until the Henry County Department of Public Safety and Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squads arrived. At the time, the inmate had a pulse and was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

On April 13 the inmate, 34-year-old Delberia Bradley Alcorn, died from her injuries. Her body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Alcorn had been jailed in Henry County since January of 2019, for 11 felony charges and one misdemeanor. Prior to this incident, the Henry County Jail said she didn’t exhibit any behavior that would require her to be under extra watch.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted and investigation and reported the death to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which will also conduct an investigation. The VDOC will submit their findings to the board of corrections for review.