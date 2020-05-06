Virginia Department of Health gives update on testing

Testing for COVID-19 has changed a lot since the first case was reported in the commonwealth.

"Tomorrow believe it or not marks two months since Virginia has had its first positive case. In those 8 weeks, our lives and our world have changed a great deal," said Governor Ralph Northam.

According to Michael Keatts with the Virginia Department of Health, the number of people tested has nearly tripled within the last month.

"Where we may have seen 2,000 or 3,000 people tested per day, now we're seeing around 6,500 persons tested per day," said Keatts.

The state lab was the first lab to start testing for the coronavirus and that began in late February, but just a few were performed each week for the first few weeks.

The increase has a lot to do with less fear around backlog tests. Initially wait times for results were between 5 and 10 days, but now results are coming back within just a few hours.

The guidelines for who gets tested are also less restrictive now.

"The testing criteria now includes people without symptoms, who are prioritized by clinicians based on their best clinical judgement, and have needed medical procedures," said Keatts.

But there are still concerns that Virginia is not testing as many people as other states. Keatts says that has to do with testing guidelines, as well as a change in numbers reported on the VDH website made last week.

"Some folks could have more than one tests and we were weren't reporting total tests conducted, so now we report both total tests and number of persons tested."

