Virginia Department of Health reports 460 coronavirus cases, up from 391 Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 460 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of noon Thursday. That's up from 391 Wednesday.

There are 13 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 65 people have been hospitalized. 6,189 people have been tested.

The health department map has started breaking down cases by not only region, but age groups and sex. For instance, there are only four confirmed cases in children up to nine years old, but 84 each in people in their 50s and 60s.

211 of the patients are female, 242 male and seven not reported, according to state numbers.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least Friday on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

